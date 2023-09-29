Contact
OCTOBER 16 | brisbane, au

Aus LUG23

Join bronze sponsors DDN and Whamcloud at AusLUG on October 16 in Brisbane, Australia.

Whamcloud/DDN Lustre CTO Andreas Dilger will deliver the keynote. Andreas has been involved in the development of Lustre since its inception. From early prototypes in 2000, before the founding of Cluster File Systems, Andreas has consistently been one of the most prominent Lustre developers.

DDN and Whamcloud experts will be on site to answer your questions about our HPC and AI data storage products and solutions. RSVP to book your spot.

What’s Going On:

Keynote speaker: Andreas Dilger, Whamcloud/DDN Lustre CTO

Lustre community discussion, reports and training

Network with DDN and Whamcloud experts to discuss your 2023-2024 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

October 16, 2023

WHERE

Rydges South Bank Brisbane
Podium Level, Room 4
9 Glenelg St
South Brisbane QLD 4101
Australia

