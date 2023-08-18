Contact
AUGUST 27 – 30 | Montgomery, AL

DAFITC 2023

Join sponsor DDN along with ThunderCat Technology at The Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower (DAFTIC) Education & Training Event in Montgomery, AL August 27-30.

Keynotes, Workshops and panels will feature a broad range of topics related to IT and cybersecurity. Enjoy networking events and opportunities to speak with DDN experts on the show floor at our booth.

What’s Going On:

Visit the DDN booth to discuss your toughest Ai-driven workloads

Meet in-person with DDN experts to learn about DDN HPC storage solutions in surveillance and security.

Attend keynote, panel and breakout sessions and networking events

WHEN

August 27 – 30

WHERE

Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center
201 Tallapoosa St
Montgomery
AL
36104

event website

Visit Event Website

