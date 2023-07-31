Contact
AUGUST 24 | Arlington, VA

DC Media User Group – with CHESA 2023

Join Sponsor DDN with CHESA at DC Media User Group on Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia

DDN expert John Buchanan will be speaking on how you can improve your storage efficiency using the latest advances in filesystem software technology to deliver extreme performance. Using DDN solutions, you can break new ground within AI/ML workloads and environments.

What’s Going On:

DDN’s session 5-6 PM, “Balancing Performance, Accessibility and Cost Across Cloud, On-Premise, and Hybrid”, hosted by John Buchanan, DDN Federal Team

DDN On-Site Meetings: Meet in person with DDN to plan your 2023 HPC and AI initiatives

Important Networking opportunities within the HPC and AI Industry

John Buchanan has over four decades of experience working with High Performance Computing, Visualization systems and large-scale Enterprise computing data centers; architecting compute, storage and network infrastructures at scale. His role within the DDN Federal team and his expertise in complex, data intense workloads and their underlying systems allows him to contribute to some of the most powerful Federal computational systems, including multiple digital media projects and civilian agencies.

WHEN

August 24

WHERE

Axis Communications Inc.
10001 19th Street N.
Suite 1400
Arlington, VA
22209, US

