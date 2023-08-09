Contact
WE ARE LIVE!

Monday, November 13, 2023

DDN’s Annual User Group Conference

DDN’s Annual summit of Intelligent Infrastructure for Data-Centric AI & Analytics At Scale.

SC22 Wide Angle

Achieving True AI Vision

The best and brightest IT and storage architects, data scientists and technologists gather to discuss challenges, opportunities and solutions in executing cutting-edge AI and HPC initiatives that are transforming the world.

This much-anticipated event provides an opportunity for attendees to discover how leading organizations are achieving true AI vision by utilizing best of breed architecture at scale to store, manage and use data for differentiation, discovery and a competitive edge.

Networking

A networking event immediately follows, giving attendees the opportunity to talk to leading infrastructure experts and engage in lively discussion with peers in a relaxed setting.

Check back for our full agenda (coming soon), featuring our valued partners and customer use cases of DDN products and solutions deployed at scale.

Register Now to Learn About:

DDN’s Vision for Intelligent Infrastructure

Best Practices for AI, Analytics & HPC At Scale

Experience from DDN Customers of Deploying AI Systems in Production

WHEN

November 13  | 2 PM (MT)

WHERE

Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown
1400 Welton Street
Denver
Colorado, 80202

