DDN’s Annual summit of Intelligent Infrastructure for Data-Centric AI & Analytics At Scale.
Achieving True AI Vision
The best and brightest IT and storage architects, data scientists and technologists gather to discuss challenges, opportunities and solutions in executing cutting-edge AI and HPC initiatives that are transforming the world.
This much-anticipated event provides an opportunity for attendees to discover how leading organizations are achieving true AI vision by utilizing best of breed architecture at scale to store, manage and use data for differentiation, discovery and a competitive edge.
Networking
A networking event immediately follows, giving attendees the opportunity to talk to leading infrastructure experts and engage in lively discussion with peers in a relaxed setting.
Check back for our full agenda (coming soon), featuring our valued partners and customer use cases of DDN products and solutions deployed at scale.
Register Now to Learn About:
DDN’s Vision for Intelligent Infrastructure
Best Practices for AI, Analytics & HPC At Scale
Experience from DDN Customers of Deploying AI Systems in Production
WHEN
November 13 | 2 PM (MT)
WHERE
Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown 1400 Welton Street Denver Colorado, 80202
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
