DECEMBER 12 | LIVERPOOL, UK

DiRAC Science Day 2023

Join Gold Sponsor DDN at DiRAC Science Day 2023 on December 12 in Liverpool, UK.

Register to attend and meet technical support teams for DiRAC resources, interact with leading industry vendors, hear technical and scientific presentations and enjoy a networking reception at the close of the day.

Book at meeting and visit DDN on the show floor to learn how our solutions can improve the way your research teams access, curate and publish data sets.

What’s Going On:

Experts at the DDN Booth

Presentation by Gareth Wilson, DDN UK at 1:50pm

Meet in person with DDN to plan your 2023-2024 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

December 12, 2023

WHERE

Liverpool Medical Institution & Conference Centre
114 Mount Pleasant
Liverpool
L3 5SR

