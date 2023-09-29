Contact
OCTOBER 17 – 19 | brisbane, au

2023 eResearch Australia

Join Bronze Sponsor DDN at eResearch Australia October 17 – 19 in Brisbane, Australia.

The eResearch 2023 Conference attendees will engage, connect, and share their ideas and exemplars concerning new information-centric research capabilities.

Attend the conference to learn from national and international experts, network with likeminded professionals, and meet with industry suppliers. and how information and communication technologies help researchers to collaborate, manage, share, process, and analyze information.

Visit the DDN booth on the show floor to discuss your biggest workflow and data storage challenges.

What’s Going On:

ddn-presentation-500x500

DDN Experts At Our Booth:Learn from our experts on site to review how our solutions and products can maximize your workflow and eliminate bottlenecks

ddn-minds-500x500

Network with and learn from peers and leadership in HPC/Ai research

ddn-network-500x500

DDN On-Site Meetings: Meet in person with DDN experts to plan your 2023-2024 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

October 17 – 19, 2023

WHERE

Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre
Glenelg St
South Brisbane
QLD 4101
Australia

