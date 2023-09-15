Contact
OCTOBER 16-20 | Dubai, UAE

GITEX Global 2023

The Record Breaking, BIGGEST TECH EVENT IN THE WORLD

Following a record-breaking edition in 2022, GITEX Global, the world’s largest and most inclusive tech event will return to Dubai in 2023 for its 43rd edition, gathering the world’s most advanced companies and best minds to elevate business, economy, society and culture through the power of innovation.

Converging and unifying the world’s leading tech protagonists, inventors, academia, researchers and developers, GITEX 2023 will also supercharge the epic global race for AI supremacy, manifesting and translating gen-now tech into business solutions that are shaping societies and fast-tracking future urbanism.

DDN on the Advanced Integration booth # H5-30 learn will offer interactive demos, in-person consultations and meetings, and will host our product and technology experts for discussion on how to optimize your workflows and digital transformation initiatives using our simplified AI and HPC data management solutions.

What’s Going On:

ddn-minds-500x500

In Person Meetings: Our experts are on hand to hear about your biggest challenges and questions with AI and HPC storage. Book a Meeting with us to discuss your HPC and AI initiatives

ddn-icon-01-500x500

Booth Demos: Get personalized, in-depth tours of our products and solutions, including QLC Flash, AI and HPC Storage.

ddn-network-500x500

AI Everything: AI will be at the center stage of GITEX GLOBAL with “AI Everything”

WHEN

October 16-20, 2023

WHERE

Dubai World Trade Center
Trade Centre 2
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

