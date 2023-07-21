Contact
MENU
Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

SEPTEMBER 6-7 | Tucson, AZ

HPC User Forum Fall 2023

DDN will be presenting as an event sponsor at Hyperion Research’s next HPC User Forum September 6-7

One of the key themes will be sustainability, along with end-user use cases around AI, HPC Cloud, Storage and Quantum.

Book a meeting in the Tuscon, AZ area with a DDN expert to discuss your AI workflow and storage needs. Register through the HPC User Forum website to attend.

BOOK A MEETING
REGISTER TO ATTEND
HPC User Forum 2023

What’s Going On:

DDN Presentation: September 7th during breakfast session Innovative Technologies panel

Multiple informative daily sessions on AI, HPC Cloud, Storage and Quantum

On-Site Meetings: Meet in person with DDN experts to plan your 2023 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

September 6-7

WHERE

Loews Ventana Canyon Resort
7000 N Resort Dr
Tucson
AZ 85750

EVENT WEBSITE

Visit Event Website

BOOK A MEETING

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

Whitepaper

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

Artificial Intelligence Storage

Blog

Lead with Data in the AI Race

Artificial Intelligence Storage

Product

A³I Storage Platform for Your Entire AI Infrastructure

Cambridge-1: A NVIDIA Success Story

Video

Cambridge-1: A NVIDIA Success Story

BasePOD Reference Architecture

WHITEPAPER

NVIDIA DGX BasePOD RA