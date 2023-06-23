MENU
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

2023 Monterey Data Conference

Join Silver Sponsor DDN at Monterey Data Conference August 21-24.

This event is an annual invitation-only meeting in Monterey Bay which brings together researchers from DOE national laboratories, facilities, universities, and industry to showcase and discuss the latest advances and open challenges in scientific data analysis and computing.

Monterey Data Conference Logo

Effective solutions for consolidating multidisciplinary data

The conference program will feature invited talks and panel discussions on cross-facility workflows, integrated research infrastructure, AI for interconnected science, data management and processing at scale.

Visit the DDN booth on the show floor to learn how to increase your storage efficiency, using the latest advances in filesystem software technology. With the best-in-class parallel storage capabilities, you can break new ground within your AI/ML workloads and environments.

BOOK A MEETING

What’s Going On:

Bring your challenges and questions to the DDN experts at our booth

Meet in person with DDN to plan your 2023-24 HPC and AI initiatives

Workshops, Technical Talks and Panels

WHEN

August 21 – 24

WHERE

Monterey Marriott
350 Calle Principal,
Monterey,
CA,
93940
United States

EVENT WEBSITE

Visit Event Website

BOOK A MEETING

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

DDN IntelliFlash®

PRODUCT

IntelliFlash Unified Storage

DDN Academic Research Solution Brief

WHITEPAPER

DDN Academic Solution Brief

Artificial Intelligence Storage

BLOG

Lead with Data in the AI Race

VIDEO

University of Florida Ai Intiative