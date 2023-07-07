Contact
2023 NIH Tech Day

Join sponsor DDN at NIH Tech Day August 10 in Bethesda, MD.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) – has a massive campus running cutting-edge research and development, supported heavily by advanced technology and innovation.

The challenges facing federal organizations are complex and dynamic

DDN solutions enable real-time decisions with unmatched performance, resulting in more agile organizations that react to changing needs and compressed timelines. Visit the DDN booth on the show floor to learn how DDN solutions can balance your multiple workloads and increase efficiency.

What’s Going On:

DDN Experts At Our Booth: John Buchanan with DDN will be on site to hear about your toughest challenges

Learn about the solutions DDN has provided to federal programs in the U.S. and allied countries, supporting some of the most demanding intelligence and health-care applications.

Meet in person with DDN executives and technical leaders to plan your 2023 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

August 10

WHERE

NIH Gateway Center,
Building 10 ,
9000 Rockville Pike,
Bethesda,
MD 20894

