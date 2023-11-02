DDN User Group
Registration

Register Now
WE ARE LIVE!
Contact
MENU
Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

November 28 | paris, fr

OVHcloud Summit 2023

L’avenir du cloud se dessine aujourd’hui, notamment à travers la convergence des données et de l’IA.

Explorez cette puissante synergie et rencontrez un écosystème composé de décideurs, de développeurs et de partenaires, en participant à l’OVHcloud Summit 2023, un événement gratuit.

Le programme de cette 10e édition vous donnera accès à 30 sessions thématiques, une keynote de 2 heures et plusieurs espaces dédiés au développement de votre réseau et de vos projets.

BOOK A MEETING

What’s Going On:

ddn-presentation-500x500

Visit the DDN booth on the show floor to learn more about finding efficiencies in data management for AI development

ddn-minds-500x500

DDN On-Site Meetings: Book a Meeting with us to discuss your AI initiatives for 2023-24 and beyond.

ddn-network-500x500

Explore the latest innovations, interact with experts, discover new use cases and connect with a community of enthusiasts

WHEN

November 28, 2023

WHERE

Maison de la Mutualité
24 Rue Saint-Victor
75005
Paris
France

VISIT WEBSITE

Additional Resources

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

WHITEPAPER

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

Artificial Intelligence Storage

BLOG

Lead with Data in the AI Race

DDN AI400X2

PRODUCT

A3I Storage Platform for Your Entire AI Infrastructure

BasePOD Reference Architecture

WHITEPAPER

NVIDIA DGX BasePOD RA

DDN Cambridge-1

VIDEO

Cambridge-1: A NVIDIA Success Story

DDN User Group
Nov 13 2023

Register Now!