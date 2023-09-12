Contact
GOLD sponsorsHIP

STAC Summit Fall 2023

Join Gold Sponsor DDN at the STAC Summit Series this Fall.

Learn how to drive new revenue streams and enhance customer experience from your untapped data with our AI and analytics data storage solutions, proven at any scale.

STAC 2022

STAC events bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in trading and investment.

Visit us in Chicago, London or New York and speak to our experts about DDN solutions for FSI high-performance analytics. Make sure to catch our technical brief in each city as well – we’ll be discussing how to design more efficient AI infrastructure and exploring what happens during DL training.

LOCATIONS:

NEW YORK

WHEN

Tuesday, Oct 19

WITH

Kurt Kuckein
VP of Marketing

WHERE

New York Marriott Marquis
Astor Ballroom, 7th Floor
1535 Broadway
New York

CHICAGO

WHEN

Tuesday, Oct 31

WITH

Keith Miller
VP Technical Sales

WHERE

The Metropolitan Club
Willis Tower, 66th Floor
233 South Wacker Drive
Chicago

LONDON

WHEN

Thursday, Nov 9

WITH

Dr. James Coomer,
Sr. VP of Products

WHERE

Leonardo Royal Hotel London City
8-14 Coopers Row
London
EC3N 2BQ

