Contact
MENU
Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

2023 Tech in gov

Join Bronze Sponsor DDN at Tech in Gov (TIG), August 8-9 in Canberra, AU.

With 80+ Speakers, Tech in Gov is the most comprehensive cross-sector event for government, IT, and executive level professionals in Australia. TIG features two days of exhibits, round table discussions, and keynote speakers.

Tech in Gov logo

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) have created the toughest workloads in modern computing history, posing challenges to compute, storage, and networking infrastructure that can be complex and time-consuming to solve.

DDN is the data management provider of choice for 11,000+ enterprises, government, and public-sector customers. Visit the DDN Australia booth on the TIG show floor or book a meeting with our team to learn about how our products and solutions can maximize your HPC/AI workflow.

BOOK A MEETING

What’s Going On:

DDN experts at our booth on the exhibition floor to answer your storage questions

DDN Presentation ““DDN Storage as a Service”

Meet in person with the DDN Australia team to plan your 2023-4 HPC/ AI initiatives

WHEN

August 8 – 9

WHERE

National Convention Centre,
31 Constitution Ave,
Canberra,
ACT 2601

EVENT WEBSITE

Visit Event Website

BOOK A MEETING

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

WHITEPAPER

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

Artificial Intelligence Storage

BLOG

Lead with Data in the AI Race

DDN Federal

FEDERAL

Federal Data Storage and Big Data Management Solutions

Cambridge-1: A NVIDIA Success Story

VIDEO

Cambridge-1: A NVIDIA Success Story

DDN Federal

WHITEPAPER

Why DDN Federal is Uniquely Qualified to Deliver Federal Solutions