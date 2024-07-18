Monday, November 18 | 2PM (ET)

Data, HPC & AI Summit: DDN User Group 2024

The Data, HPC and AI Summit brings together 200+ of SC’s best and brightest C-level executives, engineers, users and partners to explore industry trends, discuss critical aspects for successful AI projects, and learn about DDN’s customers, partners, solutions and use cases.

Kick off SC24 with presentations and panel discussions followed by a lively networking reception, just steps away from the convention at Signia by Hilton!

The full agenda will be added soon, featuring our valued partners and customer use cases of DDN products and solutions deployed at scale.

WHEN

November 18  | 2 PM (ET)

WHERE

Signia by Hilton Atlanta World Congress Center | Floor 1 | Dream Ballroom
159 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta
GA 30313

