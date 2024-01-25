Faster and Safer GPU ROI Acceleration in Data Centers & in The Cloud: DDN & NVIDIA
Join Diamond sponsor DDN with NVIDIA at this User Event on Monday, March 19th at NVIDIA GTC24 in San Jose. Together, we will explore how DDN enables GPU infrastructures to perform better, faster, at higher efficiency, and how our solutions are architected to be more cost-effective than anything else on the market.
Experts from DDN, NVIDIA and our partners and customers will present on:
The role of DDN storage as an enabler and accelerator of GPU infrastructures
Accelerating applications and AI frameworks within storage
Multiple market use cases and case studies in data centers and in the cloud
How our GPU based cloud implementations are more efficient and cost-effective
A detailed agenda will be coming soon. Attendees must be registered for NVIDIA GTC24 to attend this User Event.
Take advantage of our special pricing by registering for GTC24 using the button below.
