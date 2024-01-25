Contact
MENU
Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

March 19, 8.00am | San Jose, CA

Faster and Safer GPU ROI Acceleration in Data Centers & in The Cloud: DDN & NVIDIA

Join Diamond sponsor DDN with NVIDIA at this User Event on Monday, March 19th at NVIDIA GTC24 in San Jose. Together, we will explore how DDN enables GPU infrastructures to perform better, faster, at higher efficiency, and how our solutions are architected to be more cost-effective than anything else on the market.

Experts from DDN, NVIDIA and our partners and customers will present on:

The role of DDN storage as an enabler and accelerator of GPU infrastructures

Accelerating applications and AI frameworks within storage

Multiple market use cases and case studies in data centers and in the cloud

How our GPU based cloud implementations are more efficient and cost-effective

A detailed agenda will be coming soon. Attendees must be registered for NVIDIA GTC24 to attend this User Event.

Take advantage of our special pricing by registering for GTC24 using the button below.

Register for GTC24
Register for Session
DDN GTC Fall 2022

WHEN

March 19, 8.00am, 2024

WHERE

Hilton San Jose | San Pedro Room
300 S Almaden Ave
San Jose
CA 95110
United States

VISIT WEBSITE

Register for this Session

Fields with * are required

We will use your contact information (including your email address or telephone number) to contact you by these means for marketing matters about our products/services. For further information on how we use your information and to opt-out of this at any time, please see our Privacy Policy

DDN is transforming the way customers are storing, managing and using their data for differentiation and discovery. Learn more about DDN at https://www.ddn.com

Additional Resources

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

WHITEPAPER

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

Artificial Intelligence Storage

BLOG

Lead with Data in the AI Race

DDN AI400X2

PRODUCT

A3I Storage Platform for Your Entire AI Infrastructure

BasePOD Reference Architecture

WHITEPAPER

NVIDIA DGX BasePOD RA

DDN Cambridge-1

VIDEO

Cambridge-1: A NVIDIA Success Story