Contact
MENU
Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

February 19, 2024

DDN SCA24 Data, HPC and AI Summit

Register to attend the SCA24 DDN Data, HPC and AI Summit in Syndey.

DDN will host a User Group on Monday, February 19th from 2-4 PM at the Sofitel Hotel Sydney Darling Harbour, just steps away from the convention center. Attendees will take a technical dive into DDN products and partner solutions to learn how to maximize your heaviest workflows and eliminate bottlenecks. A networking reception will follow. Space is limited, register today! Check back soon for the official agenda.

Register Now

Book Your Seat

Fields with * are required

We will use your contact information (including your email address or telephone number) to contact you by these means for marketing matters about our products/services. For further information on how we use your information and to opt-out of this at any time, please see our Privacy Policy

DDN is transforming the way customers are storing, managing and using their data for differentiation and discovery. Learn more about DDN at https://www.ddn.com

register now

Register online now for the DATA, HPC & AI Summit: DDN User Group Asia 2024 and receive reminder emails and updates about this event. Space is extremely limited, early registration is encouraged.

Check back for our full agenda (coming soon), featuring our valued partners and customer use cases of DDN products and solutions deployed at scale.

WHEN

February 19, 2024

WHERE

ICC Sydney
14 Darling Dr
Sydney
NSW
2000
Australia

VISIT WEBSITE

Additional Resources

Contact a Storage Specialist

DDN PRODUCTS

Learn More About DDN Products

DDN Parallel Storage STAC FSI Blog

DDN BLOGS

DDN’s Thought Leadership

DDN On Demand

VIDEO

SC22 On Demand

Artificial Intelligence Storage

WHITEPAPER

Accelerate Initiatives with DDN and NVIDIA

Contact a Storage Specialist

ABOUT DDN

Learn More About DDN