Contact
MENU
Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

JAnuary 16 – 18 | dubai, uae

Intersec 2024

Join DDN with Amstergi at Intersec January 16-18, 2024 in Dubai.

Intersec celebrates its 25-year milestone this year, featuring 1,000+ exhibitors spread through 12 halls, showcasing key product and service groups and content features across Homeland, Cyber and Commercial Security, Health and Safety, and Fire and Rescue industries.

Attendees will connect with experts and explore the latest innovations in securities solutions.

Visit DDN at the Amstergi Booth, where our experts will showcase our latest video surveillance solutions, answer questions, and discuss your biggest challenges.

BOOK A MEETING

What’s Going On:

ddn-presentation-500x500

DDN experts will be showcasing video surveillance solutions at the Amstergi booth #SA-H11

ddn-minds-500x500

Attend conferences and workshops at this three-day event

ddn-network-500x500

Meet in person with DDN experts to plan your 2024-25 Video Surveillance initiatives

WHEN

January 16 – 18, 2024

WHERE

Dubai World Trade Center
Trade Centre 2
Dubai
UAE

VISIT WEBSITE

Additional Resources

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

WHITEPAPER

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

Artificial Intelligence Storage

BLOG

Lead with Data in the AI Race

DDN AI400X2

PRODUCT

A3I Storage Platform for Your Entire AI Infrastructure

BasePOD Reference Architecture

WHITEPAPER

NVIDIA DGX BasePOD RA

DDN Cambridge-1

VIDEO

Cambridge-1: A NVIDIA Success Story