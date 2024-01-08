Intersec celebrates its 25-year milestone this year, featuring 1,000+ exhibitors spread through 12 halls, showcasing key product and service groups and content features across Homeland, Cyber and Commercial Security, Health and Safety, and Fire and Rescue industries.

Attendees will connect with experts and explore the latest innovations in securities solutions.

Visit DDN at the Amstergi Booth, where our experts will showcase our latest video surveillance solutions, answer questions, and discuss your biggest challenges.