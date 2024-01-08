Contact
MENU
Contact
General Enquiries: +1 818 700 4000 info@ddn.com

February 19 – 22 | Sydney, AU

Supercomputing Asia 2024

Join Gold Sponsor DDN at SCA24 February 19-22 at the International Convention Centre Sydney, Australia.

The annual Supercomputing Asia (SCA) Conference is a major multi-day event, promoting a vibrant and shared HPC and AI ecosystem in the public and private sectors. This conference features exhibitor booths, workshops and panels and is co-organized by supercomputing centers in Australia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and New Zealand, and anchored by the National Computational Infrastructure in Australia.

Visit the DDN booth on the show floor and attend our User Group on Monday February 19th at Sofitel Hotel next door to the convention center to learn how to maximize your heaviest workflows and eliminate bottlenecks.

Convention Registration
User Group Details

What’s Going On:

ddn-presentation-500x500

DDN SCA24 User Group: Monday 2/19 at 2 PM, Sofitel Hotel

ddn-minds-500x500

DDN Experts At Our Booth

ddn-network-500x500

DDN On-Site Meetings: Meet in person with DDN experts to plan your 2024 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

February 19-22, 2024

WHERE

ICC Sydney
14 Darling Dr
Sydney
NSW
2000
Australia

VISIT WEBSITE

Additional Resources

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

WHITEPAPER

Evaluating Infrastructure Options for Enterprise AI Development

Artificial Intelligence Storage

BLOG

Lead with Data in the AI Race

DDN AI400X2

PRODUCT

A3I Storage Platform for Your Entire AI Infrastructure

BasePOD Reference Architecture

WHITEPAPER

NVIDIA DGX BasePOD RA

DDN Cambridge-1

VIDEO

Cambridge-1: A NVIDIA Success Story