May 22  | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (CET)
Hamburg, Germany

data, hpc & ai summit: DDN EMEA USER GROUP

Hosted during ISC23 in Hamburg, DDN’s annual EMEA User Group will feature the latest on DDN’s vision for Intelligent Infrastructure for Enterprise AI and Analytics at scale.

DDN brings together the best and brightest IT and storage architects, data scientists and technologists to share how leading organizations are executing cutting-edge AI and HPC initiatives, transforming the energy, finance, education, research and manufacturing industries on a global scale.

Register today to reserve your seat and discover:

DDN’s vision for AI Data Management

Best practices for AI, Analytics and HPC at scale

Experience from DDN customers deploying AI systems in production

WHEN

May 22  | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (CET)

WHERE

Radisson BLU Hotel,
Sydney Room Floor 2
Congressplatz 2,
Hamburg, D-20355
Germany

