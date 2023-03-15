AI is Upending Enterprise IT – How to Navigate the Changing Data Landscape
With the surge in interest in AI, Enterprises must change their outlook on data.
AI has forced a change in attitude towards data. In government, energy, manufacturing, education, life sciences, or financial services, the value of data is rapidly increasing. This is driving a need to do more analytics at the edge, ensure security and compliance, in cloud-like deployments, with consumption-based pricing regardless of deployment choices.
How is the data storage industry evolving to satisfy customer needs? How different might enterprise IT look by 2030?
You’d need an expert to answer questions like this. Fortunately, we have one! James Coomer, Senior VP of Products, DDN is talking to The Register’s Tim Phillips about the state of the AI data landscape now, and what’s coming next.
