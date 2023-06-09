MENU
JUNE 29 | Tel Aviv, IL

Bynet EXPO 2023

Join Silver Sponsor DDN at Bynet EXPO-2023, Israel´s largest high-tech and information technology event.

Bynet EXPO is a place where the ICT community meets and the most advanced and innovative solutions in the various technological worlds are being presented in one exhibition: AI & Data Analytics, Cloud Solutions, DevOps & SRE, Cyber Security, Data Center technologies, Customer Experience, Computing, Automation & more.

Visit the DDN booth on the show floor to learn how DDN AI-enabled solutions drive innovation, leading to faster time to discovery and efficiencies in your data management. 

What’s Going On:

DDN Experts At Our Booth: Bring your questions and challenges to our experts and find out how we can streamline your most demanding workloads

Booth Demos: Learn about DDN´s world-class storage solutions for HPC and AI

DDN On-Site Meetings: Meet in person with DDN executives and technical leaders to plan your 2023 HPC and AI initiatives

WHEN

June 29

WHERE

Expo Tel Aviv
Pavilion 2
Rokach Blvd 101
Tel Aviv-Yafo
6902068
Israel

