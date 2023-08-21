Contact
SEPTEMBER 12 | WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

CI23 Purdue CyberInfrastructure Symposium

Join National Supercomputer Sponsor DDN at CI23 Symposium on September 12th at Purdue University.

DDN President and Co-Founder Paul Bloch will present a keynote on Addressing the Data Challenges of AI at 10 AM Eastern, and a plenary session with NVIDIA Senior VP (and Purdue alum), Emmett Kilgariff. Attendees will learn about cutting edge research and development in computing and artificial intelligence.

REGISTER FOR CI23

What’s Going On:

ddn-presentation-500x500

Keynote: DDN President & Co-Founder Paul Bloch Keynote Address at 10am

ddn-minds-500x500

Session: NVIDIA Senior VP Emmett Kilgariff

ddn-network-500x500

Participation: Further sessions including a student poster session

WHEN

September 12, 2023

WHERE

Fowler Hall, Stewart Center
Purdue University
410 S Grant St
West Lafayette
Indiana
IN 47907

VISIT WEBSITE

