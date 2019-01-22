2019 AI PARTNER SUMMIT

To achieve the highest potential for their investments in new AI platforms, customers understand they must deploy systems that are optimized for compute, fabric and storage. Without the most flexible, powerful and scalable storage, the solutions you build for these customers will be limited in overall performance and ROI. The right storage solution will help you win more opportunities and unlock follow on sales as customer requirements for capacity and performance continue to grow over time. Solutions Providers have been partnering with DDN Storage for the most scalable and highest performance storage available anywhere for more than 20 years.

Your sales and pre-sales technical teams need to be ready. DDN Storage is proud to present a two-day conference on AI and DL environments and the targeted solutions built to accelerate them with an agenda focused on technical education and sales enablement. Your sales, marketing, sales engineers and solutions architects will leave the Summit better prepared to advise your customers and prospects in every aspect of building the right solutions for AI and DL. You will learn from industry leaders from Intel, NVIDIA, HPE and Dell, as well as hear from influential customers who have realized amazing successes by deploying the right solution that enables performance today and scalability for tomorrow.

This is a complementary training offering for preferred authorized DDN resellers. All others are subject to the standard admission rate of $250.00. Any associated travel costs will be the responsibility of the attendee.