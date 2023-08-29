Contact
OCTOBER 5 | TURIN, ITALY

Do IT Systems – HPC Roundtable 23

Join DDN at Do IT Systems’ HPC Roundtable 23 on October 5th in Turin.

What are the medium-term developments in HPC? What trends and models that are emerging in  the market? On-premise, hybrid and cloud systems, what are the strengths and weaknesses? How is  AI evolving and merging with HPC applications? HPC Roundtable 2023 seeks to answer these questions.

Case studies will be discussed by a panel of experts and roundtables comprised of leaders within the HPC industry, including DDN’s Tommaso Cecchi, Senior Director Sales at DDN, to better understand the evolution of the HPC world.  Enjoy face time with major players and tech leaders in an informal and welcoming environment.

REGISTER FOR THE ROUNDTABLE

What’s Going On:

ddn-presentation-500x500

Tommaso Cecchi, Senior Director Sales at DDN will be attending a round table case study discussion

ddn-minds-500x500

Meet in person with DDN experts to plan your 2023 HPC and AI initiatives

ddn-network-500x500

Panel and roundtable discussions with the leaders of the HPC sector 

WHEN

October 5, 2023

WHERE

La Centrale,
Congress Center Lavazza
Via Ancona 11,
10152
Torino, Italy

VISIT WEBSITE

