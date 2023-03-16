MENU
May 22 – 24
Congress Center Hamburg, Germany

may 22 | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (CET) | HAMBURG, DE

DATA HPC & AI SUMMIT: DDN EMEA USER GROUP

Hosted during ISC23 in Hamburg, DDN’s annual EMEA User Group will feature DDN’s vision for business transformation using Enterprise AI, HPC and Analytics.  Join the best and brightest IT and storage architects, data scientists and technologists to discuss:

  • Cutting-edge AI and HPC initiatives
  • Transforming high performance workflows at a global scale
  • Seamless accommodation of data growth and simplified management
may 22 – 24 | Congress Center HAMBURG, DE

Join DDN at Booth C319 in Hamburg May 22-24

Expand your knowledge, enrich your experiences, and network with others in the HPC EMEA community! Join DDN at ISC HPC 23 for face-to-face time with our experts, DDN technical presentations and panels, the DDN user group summit, DDN networking events and more!

What’s going on:

Visit Our Booth: C319

Meet our experts and see our latest dataflow and storage solutions.

HPC Solutions Forum

Presentation by James Coomer, Senior V.P. of Products, DDN

Data HPC & AI Summit

DDN customers present on their achievements and how they are solving difficult data management challenges.

Workshop: HPC I/O DC

Co-Hosted by Jean-Thomas Acquaviva, DDN France

DDN Networking Events

Contact a storage specialist and receive exclusive invites to DDN’s social events.

WHEN

May 22 – 24 2023

WHERE

Congress Center Hamburg
Congressplatz 1
20355
Hamburg
Germany

