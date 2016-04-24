DDN User Group @ ISC 2019

The DDN User Group at ISC is an annual conference that brings together the best and brightest scientists, researchers and technologists to share and learn how leading global HPC organizations are executing cutting-edge initiatives that are transforming the world. The goal of the event is to gather the community during ISC to discover how HPC organizations are assessing and leveraging technology to raise the bar on HPC innovations and best practices. From exciting user presentations to engaging roundtable conversations and groundbreaking technology updates, this can’t-miss event delivers the ideas and inspiration to help your cutting-edge HPC initiatives transform the world. This year’s User Group includes: