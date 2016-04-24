DDN User Group @ ISC 2019
The DDN User Group at ISC is an annual conference that brings together the best and brightest scientists, researchers and technologists to share and learn how leading global HPC organizations are executing cutting-edge initiatives that are transforming the world. The goal of the event is to gather the community during ISC to discover how HPC organizations are assessing and leveraging technology to raise the bar on HPC innovations and best practices. From exciting user presentations to engaging roundtable conversations and groundbreaking technology updates, this can’t-miss event delivers the ideas and inspiration to help your cutting-edge HPC initiatives transform the world. This year’s User Group includes:
- Presentations on storage demands in HPC, AI and Deep Learning using Lustre, Flash and other complex environments
- Customer and partner presentations from Scuderia Toro Rosso, Atos, and more
- Talks from DDN executive and technical leadership including Robert Triendl and James Coomer
WHEN
Monday, 17 June
9:00 to 12:30
12:30 – Networking Lunch (Sponsored by NVIDIA)
WHERE
Movenpick Hotel Frankfurt City
Den Haager Str. 5
60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sponsored By
Lunch Sponsor
