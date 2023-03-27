MENU
Join Gold sponsor DDN April 4, 2023 at STAC Summit in Singapore

Learn how to drive new revenue streams and enhance customer experience with DDN’s AI and analytics data storage solutions, proven at any scale.

Technical Brief: Optimization Strategies for the DL Storage Stack

Presented by Sven Oehme, Chief Technology Officer at DDN, this talk will dive into how to design more efficient AI solutions by exploring what happens during Deep Learning training from the storage system’s point of view. Using lessons from real-world examples, we will discuss the implications for the storage stack and talk through optimizations for the file system and the rest of the datapath.

What’s going on:

Visit our booth to hear about DDN´s vision for back testing and high-performance analytics.

Meet in person with DDN executives and technical leaders to plan your 2023 AI initiatives

Attend out technical brief and learn how DDN can help you design more efficient AI solutions by exploring what happens during DL training from the storage system’s point of view.

4 April 2023

Singapore Exchange
SGX Auditorium
2 Shenton Way
Level 2, SGX Centre 1
Singapore, 068804

Visit Event Website

