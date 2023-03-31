MENU
GOLD sponsorsHIP

STAC Summit Spring 2023

Join Gold Sponsor DDN at the STAC Summit Series this spring.

Learn how to drive new revenue streams and enhance customer experience from your untapped data with our AI and analytics data storage solutions, proven at any scale.

STAC 2022

The STAC Summit Series brings together industry leaders from top financial and technology firms to discuss ways to meet important engineering challenges in finance using innovative technologies.

Leading financial institutions are using AI and machine learning to make data-driven decisions to change the way they operate, innovate and drive a competitive advantage.

Visit us in Chicago, London or New York and speak to our experts about DDN solutions for FSI high-performance analytics. Make sure to catch our technical brief in each city as well – we’ll be discussing how to design more efficient AI infrastructure and exploring what happens during DL training.

LOCATIONS:

LONDON

WHEN

Thursday, May 4

WITH

Dr. James Coomer,
Sr. VP of Products

WHERE

Leonardo Royal Hotel London City
8-14 Coopers Row
London
EC3N 2BQ

CHICAGO

WHEN

Thursday, May 18

WITH

Keith Miller
VP Technical Sales

WHERE

The Metropolitan Club
Willis Tower, 66th Floor
233 South Wacker Drive
Chicago

NEW YORK

WHEN

Wednesday, May 31

WITH

Kurt Kuckein
VP of Marketing

WHERE

New York Marriott Marquis
Astor Ballroom, 7th Floor
1535 Broadway
New York

