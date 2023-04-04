MENU
Teratec Forum

Join Platinum Sponsor DDN 31 May – 1 June at Teratec Forum in Paris.

The Teratec Forum will feature leading figures and solutions providers in politics, business, international industry and academia. Technical and Application Workshops will provide updates on emerging technologies and new application areas in simulation, HPC/HPDA, data-learning (AI) and quantum computing.

Addressing data challenges of the second wave of AI

Join Dr. James Coomer, Senior VP Products at DDN, on Thursday June 1st at 2:45pm for his session “Addressing data challenges of the second wave of AI”. This talk will focus on the technological challenges of high-performance simulation and the diverse uses of HPC and AI.

Exhibitors will provide an opportunity to discover and evaluate the latest advances, initiatives and innovations that hardware, software, service providers and integrators are utilizing.

Visit the DDN Booth and:

Learn about the most advanced data storage solutions for HPC and AI

Explore how to gain business value from untapped data

Have face to face meeting time with our experts in efficient data management

WHEN

31 May – 1 June

WHERE

Parc Floral
Paris
France

