The Teratec Forum will feature leading figures and solutions providers in politics, business, international industry and academia. Technical and Application Workshops will provide updates on emerging technologies and new application areas in simulation, HPC/HPDA, data-learning (AI) and quantum computing.
Addressing data challenges of the second wave of AI
Join Dr. James Coomer, Senior VP Products at DDN, on Thursday June 1st at 2:45pm for his session “Addressing data challenges of the second wave of AI”. This talk will focus on the technological challenges of high-performance simulation and the diverse uses of HPC and AI.
Exhibitors will provide an opportunity to discover and evaluate the latest advances, initiatives and innovations that hardware, software, service providers and integrators are utilizing.
