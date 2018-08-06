VMworld US

DDN and Tintri have entered into a reseller agreement which enables DDN to provide products and support to Tintri customers, as well as an asset purchase agreement whereby DDN has offered to acquire the majority of Tintri’s assets.

At DDN, nothing is more important than customer satisfaction. We have built our business and reputation over the last twenty years on just that. Should DDN successfully acquire Tintri’s assets, our plan is to honor Tintri customers’ existing support agreements. We are rapidly hiring and building up field technical, support, customer service, engineering, sales and infrastructure organizations to support Tintri customers, not only for their forthcoming requirements, but also in support of their current installations. We anticipate being able answer support inquiries by the end of August.

If you have any questions about the DDN and Tintri relationship, we would be delighted to meet with you at VMworld 2018 at Tintri booth #1226. You can also pre-arrange an appointment by submitting your information in the form on this page.

We look forward to meeting you at VMworld in Las Vegas!