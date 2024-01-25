Contact
8 – 10 February | cannes, fr

WAICF 24

There is no better place to play an active role in this global race for AI

For 3 days, the prestigious Palais des Festival of Cannes will become the world capital of AI, where decision-makers and AI innovators meet, where the most promising innovations and technologies get into the spotlight, where those who are currently building the world’s most game-changing AI strategies and use-cases will be on stages.

Offering a truly invaluable learning, networking, and discovery experience to every industry leader looking for a tangible impact on their AI journey!

Book A Meeting

What’s Going On:

ddn-presentation-500x500

Visit DDN on the PNY booth A23 to learn more about finding efficiencies in data management for AI development

ddn-minds-500x500

DDN On-Site Meetings: Book a Meeting with us to discuss your AI initiatives for 2024 and beyond.

ddn-network-500x500

PNY session: How to build accelerated AI infrastructure

WHEN

February 8 – 10, 2024

WHERE

Palais des Festivals et des Congrès
1 Bd de la Croisette
06400 Cannes
France

VISIT WEBSITE

