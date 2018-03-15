Children's Mercy Page Banner
“Clearly, informatics is the bottleneck in genomics. Our goal is to keep pace with the data deluge in both our clinical and research environments so we can quickly analyze data to produce meaningful insights…Ultimately, we needed a more flexible, powerful approach than traditional scale-out NAS could deliver.”

Shane Corder, HPC Systems Engineer

Children’s Mercy Kansas City is transforming children’s lives and redefining pediatric medicine with an incredibly innovative genomics approach that speeds both the identification and treatment of genetic diseases. Consistently ranked among the leading children’s hospitals in the nation, Children’s Mercy also operates the world’s first whole genome sequencing center in a pediatric setting. While clinical sequencing is the Center’s primary focus, Children’s Mercy also pushes the envelope when it comes to researching genetic diseases. With more than 6.4 billion bases in a person’s DNA, encompassing 22,000 genes that code for 100,000 proteins, it’s easy to understand the escalating demand for high-performance computing and storage.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City leverages high-performance DDN GS7K® Storage to pioneer rapid pediatric genomic testing while strengthening goals to redefine pediatric medicine and to provide a faster path home for patients and their families.

CHALLENGES

  • Compute and data-intensive genomics required high-performance, highly scalable storage
  • Accelerate time to discovery while simplifying both clinical and research workflows
  • Traditional scale-out NAS lacked scalability in performance and capacity to address data ingest and access demands

SOLUTION

An end-to-end solution of DDN GS7K transforms the lives of children by speeding the identification and treatment of rare diseases.

BUSINESS BENEFITS

  • Elevated support for next-generation genomics testing to accelerate medical breakthroughs for critically ill children
  • Scalable storage also enables the Center to push the envelope in terms of researching genetic diseases

TECHNICAL BENEFITS

  • Massively scalable, high-performance storage delivers best-in-class performance to help eliminate informatics and data analysis bottlenecks
  • High-density solution accommodates space-constrained data center while growing-in-place as needed
  • The ability to pair extremely fast DDN Storage with Edico DRAGEN Bio-IT processor eliminated the need for local SSDs

