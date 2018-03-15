CHILDREN’S MERCY KANSAS CITY

CHALLENGES Compute and data-intensive genomics required high-performance, highly scalable storage

Accelerate time to discovery while simplifying both clinical and research workflows

Traditional scale-out NAS lacked scalability in performance and capacity to address data ingest and access demands SOLUTION An end-to-end solution of DDN GS7K transforms the lives of children by speeding the identification and treatment of rare diseases. BUSINESS BENEFITS Elevated support for next-generation genomics testing to accelerate medical breakthroughs for critically ill children

Scalable storage also enables the Center to push the envelope in terms of researching genetic diseases TECHNICAL BENEFITS Massively scalable, high-performance storage delivers best-in-class performance to help eliminate informatics and data analysis bottlenecks

High-density solution accommodates space-constrained data center while growing-in-place as needed

The ability to pair extremely fast DDN Storage with Edico DRAGEN Bio-IT processor eliminated the need for local SSDs