“Clearly, informatics is the bottleneck in genomics. Our goal is to keep pace with the data deluge in both our clinical and research environments so we can quickly analyze data to produce meaningful insights…Ultimately, we needed a more flexible, powerful approach than traditional scale-out NAS could deliver.”
Shane Corder, HPC Systems Engineer
Children’s Mercy Kansas City is transforming children’s lives and redefining pediatric medicine with an incredibly innovative genomics approach that speeds both the identification and treatment of genetic diseases. Consistently ranked among the leading children’s hospitals in the nation, Children’s Mercy also operates the world’s first whole genome sequencing center in a pediatric setting. While clinical sequencing is the Center’s primary focus, Children’s Mercy also pushes the envelope when it comes to researching genetic diseases. With more than 6.4 billion bases in a person’s DNA, encompassing 22,000 genes that code for 100,000 proteins, it’s easy to understand the escalating demand for high-performance computing and storage.
Children’s Mercy Kansas City leverages high-performance DDN GS7K® Storage to pioneer rapid pediatric genomic testing while strengthening goals to redefine pediatric medicine and to provide a faster path home for patients and their families.
