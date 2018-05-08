TO COLLECT AND ANALYZE
ACTIVE RESEARCH DATA
“It was not just a large data store that we sought, we were looking for a trusted partner who would provide an evolving solution that could grow over time and keep pace with our requirements.”
– Professor Paul Jeffreys, Digital Operations Program Lead
The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) is a world leader in identifying cancer genes, discovering cancer drugs and developing precision radiotherapy. To meet the demanding and evolving requirements of scientists and clinicians, the team at the ICR needs to support a variety of data workflows and delivery needs. The ICR sought out a single, powerful central storage infrastructure that would enable users to collect and analyze all types of active research data.
Deploy a single, centralized data storage infrastructure that would enable users to collect and analyze all types of active research.
A stretched cluster with synchronous mirroring between sites for 2PB of usable storage in DDN’s GS7K. An additional, 4PB of DDN WOS object storage to provide a protected tier using Global Object Assure (GOA) advanced erasure coding. The sites are connected with private 10Gbps network links, with an option to increase bandwidth as needed.
Collected data is easily accessible for analysis and big data modeling.