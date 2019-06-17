The number of whole-genome sequence data from samples supplied by residents in the disaster area is expected to reach around 5,000 by the end of 2019, and the number of total participants in the organization’s cohort studies has reached 150,000. These are not only used by ToMMo, but also by a large number of outside researchers to accelerate and advance a great deal of research projects. With the support of the Japan Agency for Medica lResearch and Development, the system was overhauled in 2018, improving the organization’s competitiveness internationally and providing and sharing data and computational/analytical functionality with researchers and research organizations struggling to secure such resources.