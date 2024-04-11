Contact
MAY 12 – 16 | Hamburg, DE

ISC 2024

Data HPC and AI Data Summit : DDN EMEA User Group

Hosted during ISC24 in Hamburg, DDN’s annual EMEA User Group will feature DDN’s vision on revolutionary data storage and management solutions for AI and HPC and the customers who are achieving faster and safer acceleration in the data center and cloud. This must-attend event will bring together the worlds leading strategists in data science, system architecture, AI workflows and data center technology.

Sponsored by NVIDIA

Join DDN at Booth C21 in Hamburg May 13-16

Expand your knowledge, enrich your experiences, and network with others in the HPC EMEA community! Join DDN at ISC24 for face-to-face time with our experts, DDN technical presentations and panels, the DDN EMEA User Group, DDN networking events and more!

What’s Going On:

Visit DDN in booth C21: Meet our experts and see our latest data storage and management solutions

AI Data Summit: Monday, May 13 – Register Now

DDN Networking Events: Contact a storage specialist and receive exclusive invites to DDN’s social events at ISC24

WHEN

May 12 – 16, 2024

WHERE

Congressplatz 1
20355
Hamburg
Germany

