At GTC18, DDN demonstrated an EXAScaler DGX Solution that achieves more than 33GB/s throughput to a DGX-1 server and more than 250,000 random read 4K IOPS. By supplying this groundbreaking level of performance, users can accelerate their Machine Learning initiatives, reducing load wait times of large data sets to mere seconds for faster training turnaround.

CLICK TO READ FULL ARTICLE