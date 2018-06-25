Lazy parent Intel dumps Lustre assets on HPC storage bods DDN
Intel bought its way into the parallel file system world by gobbling Lustre developer and supporter Whamcloud in 2012. This was positioned as an aspect of Intel’s ambitions to be a bigger player in super-computing as it headed towards exascale. However, this didn’t achieve all that much as it stopped providing its own-brand Lustre products in April 2017, saying it would contribute all its Lustre enhancements to the open-source community.