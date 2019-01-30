Get DGX-Ready: New NVIDIA Program Allows Customers to Deploy AI with Ease

We’re making deploying state-of-the-art AI data centers easier than ever with our new NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program and the help of a growing lineup of NVIDIA partners.

Accelerated computing powered by NVIDIA DGX systems is taking off. Designed to handle the world’s most complex AI challenges, the systems have been rapidly adopted by a wide range of organizations across dozens of countries.

Internet services companies, healthcare facilities, government labs, financial institutions, oil and gas businesses and more have all benefited from building and deploying their own DGX system-based AI data centers.

However, for some businesses that want to do the same, a fundamental challenge exists: they don’t have modern data center facilities that can support accelerated computing operations.

With the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program, customers get access to world-class data center services offered through a qualified network of NVIDIA colocation partners.

Through colocation, these customers can avoid getting mired in the challenges of facilities planning and instead focus on gaining insights from and innovating with their data.

Using the program, businesses can deploy NVIDIA DGX systems and recently announced DGX reference architecture solutions from DDN, IBM Storage, NetApp and Pure Storage, with speed, simplicity and an affordable op-ex model.

The DGX-Ready Data Center program debuts with nine select North American data center operators. Each is specially qualified to help organizations in the U.S. or Canada get started with their AI initiatives and simplify deployment. Initial partners include Aligned Energy, Colovore, Core Scientific, CyrusOne, Digital Reality, EdgeConneX, Flexential, Scale Matrix and Switch.

NVIDIA is evaluating additional program partners for North America and plans to extend the program globally later this year.

Visit the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center website for a deeper dive on the program and to learn how to jumpstart your organization’s AI initiatives.

The post Get DGX-Ready: New NVIDIA Program Allows Customers to Deploy AI with Ease appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.