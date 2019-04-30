Long Live Posix – HPC Storage and the HPC Datacenter

Robert Triendl from DDN gave this talk at the Swiss HPC Conference. “The Portable Operating System Interface (POSIX) is a family of standards specified by the IEEE Computer Society for maintaining compatibility between operating systems. Since it was developed over 30 years ago, storage has changed dramatically. To improve the IO performance of applications, many users have called for the relaxation in POSIX IO that could lead to the development of new storage mechanisms to improve not only application performance, but management, reliability, portability, and scalability.”

The post Long Live Posix – HPC Storage and the HPC Datacenter appeared first on insideHPC.