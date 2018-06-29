Lustre HPC file system has another new home — and it’s the right one

After years of bouncing from one company to another, the Lustre file system that is so popular in high-performance computing (HPC) has been sold yet again. This time it went to an enterprise storage vendor. Finally, it’s in the hands of a company that makes sense. DataDirect Networks (DDN) announced it purchased the Lustre File System from Intel this week as Intel looks to pare down non-essential products. DDN got all assets and the Lustre development team, who are undoubtedly relieved.

