Tintri rescued by DDN just hours after filing for Chapter 11

DataDirect Networks (DDN) has come to the rescue of Tintri just hours after the array maker filed for bankruptcy in the US under Chapter 11. Tintri had lodged the relevant paperwork in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court today, and the papers were just made available to the public. But as the ink was still drying, DDN confirmed it has entered into a “non-binding letter of intent agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tintri” for an undisclosed sum.

