Video: Overview of DDN’s Accelerated, Any-Scale AI

In this video from DDN booth at SC18, Kurt Kuckein from DataDirect Networks presents an overview of DDN A3i: (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI). “Engineered from the ground up for the AI-enabled data center, DDN A³I solutions are fully-optimized to accelerate AI applications and streamline DL workflows for greatest productivity. DDN A³I solutions make AI-powered innovation easy, with faster performance, effortless scale, and simplified operations—all backed by the data at scale experts.”

