DDN, Global Leader in Intelligent Infrastructure and Technology, Announces Record-Breaking Revenue of $400 Million in 2020

“In 2020 we grew DDN’s topline to $400 million, delivering our best financial performance ever, and for that we thank our wonderful customers, partners and DDN team members. In addition, with a 65% increase in our research and development investments for the last two years, we continue to be fully committed to long term technological innovation,” said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. “However, we are most proud of having delivered technology which played a part in helping develop COVID-19 vaccines, curtailing the spread of the devastation caused by this disease, and ultimately saving many lives.”