DDN to Unveil Latest AI Product Innovations at NVIDIA GTC 2021

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – April 6, 2021 – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced it will be launching a new innovative set of features for its A3I® (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) solutions, further advancing its AI and deep learning Intelligent Infrastructure, offering the highest performance and unparalleled insight into data management operations for AI, HPC and data centric applications.

Introducing new, feature-rich enhancements for its A3I AI storage solutions, DDN augments its scalable, shared high-performance storage with new workload monitoring tools for complete data management. Part of an entirely new, modern and intuitive UI, DDN advances its unprecedented real-time visibility capabilities and integrates end-to-end monitoring ability for NVIDIA DGX™ systems, providing deeper insight into real-time and historical metrics for both storage and the DGX POD reference architecture. With full stack visibility of workloads for storage, network and compute, customers can identify and resolve system and performance workloads issues faster while ensuring the needs of additional workloads are met as companies scale their AI infrastructure.

A3I UI upgrades grant administrators ease-of-use, as well as the ability to supply refined AI as a Service (AIaaS) to complex, data-driven organizations. Administrators can now closely monitor storage quotas, workload statistics and systems to provide the best end user experience, while the new “call home” feature grants direct access to proactive support from DDN.

Strengthening its advanced data solutions, the gold standard for AI and analytics workloads, DDN introduces Hot Nodes capabilities and enhances Hot Pools features to increase efficiencies and drive unmatched data automation.

Hot Nodes: Because indexing is a CPU and I/O intensive function, high-performance storage and excellent I/O performance are required for hot nodes. The new, completely automated Hot Nodes feature leverages local flash storage to maximize the benefits of a global unified namespace and remove the risk of manual data movement while ensuring lowest latency and highest performance.

Because indexing is a CPU and I/O intensive function, high-performance storage and excellent I/O performance are required for hot nodes. The new, completely automated Hot Nodes feature leverages local flash storage to maximize the benefits of a global unified namespace and remove the risk of manual data movement while ensuring lowest latency and highest performance. Hot Pools: With new APIs for enhanced and more sophisticated auto-tiering for data placement at scale via Stratagem®, DDN refines the automation of file management between flash and “warm” HDD tiers, which is regularly evaluated using information on how hot files are based on recent access. In turn, this contributes to lower latency and response times, ultimately to improving performance.

“DDN is a pioneer in developing infrastructure solutions that provide data-intensive organizations with intelligent insight, faster and more efficiently through the power of AI and deep learning,” said Dr. James Coomer, vice president of products, DDN. “With huge performance boosts and innovation in operational efficiency, this new, differentiating feature set eliminates complexities and strengthens our AI supercomputing infrastructure, making it easier to manage for data-intensive scalers and data centric enterprises, alike.”

NVIDIA GTC21 Information

DDN is a Diamond sponsor at GTC21 (registration is free) and will be taking part in the following events.