CRN Recognizes Yvonne Walker of DDN as a CRN Women of the Channel for the Third Consecutive Year

“I am honored to be included with such an esteemed group of professionals,” said Walker. “Delivering a robust channel program to DDN’s partners is a cornerstone of our business, and receiving this notable accolade for the third consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to providing our partner community with the tools required for success.”

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.