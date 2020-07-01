DDN Accelerating Data Storage in 7th Ranked NVIDIA Supercomputer

DDN’s A3I systems are all-flash and hybrid storage appliances designed to handle the performance and capacity needs for all data-intensive workloads. The hardware is designed to maximize the efficiency from end to end with components that include NVIDIA Mellanox Quantum 200G InfiniBand switches that deliver the high-performance network fabric employed within the Selene infrastructure. DDN takes the further step of optimizing the data path to the GPUs in order to drive a system that can achieve 20x greater performance for analytics workloads.