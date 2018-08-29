DDN Finalizing Acquisition of Tintri, The Leader in Enterprise Virtualization

DDN Acquisition Brings Immediate Support to Tintri’s Global Installed Base and Greatly Expands DDN’s Footprint in Enterprise, Hybrid Cloud, Virtualization and Database Markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LAS VEGAS – August 29, 2018 – DataDirect Networks (DDN®) today announced that it expects to finalize the acquisition of Tintri, Inc. (Tintri) within the next few days. The acquisition will bring immediate support and product continuity to Tintri’s extensive customer base, while significantly boosting DDN’s product portfolio and addressable market. Tintri’s groundbreaking, market-proven virtualization technology and extensive software suite greatly expands DDN’s award-winning line-up of storage products for data-intensive organizations.

With Tintri flying under the DDN banner, DDN broadens its data-at-scale capabilities by adding the most advanced virtualization and analytics software suite for enterprise and hybrid cloud customers. DDN has been active in hiring and building a talented team of support, engineering and field operations professionals to fully support Tintri customers as they rely on Tintri solutions to expand and grow their businesses.

“We look forward to bringing the exceptional suite of virtualization and analytics products that Tintri has developed over the last decade to enterprise and hybrid cloud organizations around the world,” said Alex Bouzari, Co-founder and CEO of DDN. “Our first order of business is to deliver immediate world-class support to the more than one thousand Tintri customers worldwide. Beyond that, we are thrilled to help businesses achieve significant value and transformational simplicity for their server virtualization, DevOps and VDI needs.”

“The value of Tintri to our business and to our customers’ businesses has been dramatic, with levels of automation and simplicity we couldn’t find anywhere else,” said Mike Shook, CEO of 5S Technologies. “We are very excited to see DDN acquire Tintri. With DDN’s customer-centric approach and long-term commitment, we anticipate a roadmap that will be truly transformational.”

Tintri has long been acclaimed for its innovative technology, recognized repeatedly as a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays, and valued by its 1,600-strong customer base.

DDN will honor existing support agreements for Tintri customers and is rapidly building a sizeable support organization. In addition, DDN is investing heavily to expand Tintri’s technology roadmap in server virtualization, NVMe, expanded analytics, databases and other important areas.

“We could not be happier to hear that Tintri will continue and thrive as a part of DDN,” said Keith Coker, CEO of GreenCloud. “We have built our world class-cloud offerings on the Tintri platform and are ecstatic to be able to carry on with Tintri by DDN.”

“We are very excited for the opportunity to expand our large Tintri by DDN footprint,” said John Christensen, senior enterprise architect of General Dynamics Information Technology. “Tintri has been and will continue to be instrumental to our global VM deployment.”

The acquisition is expected to close in August 2018. To enable Tintri to focus clearly on the needs of the virtualized customer, it will operate as a separate division within DDN and will have its own sales, support and engineering resources.