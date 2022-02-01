About DDN

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, delivering unified analytics to solve business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDN, comprised of IntelliFlash, Nexenta and Tintri technologies and provides enterprise customers with a different experience, through simplicity, efficiency and agility for on-premise and multicloud environments, powered by Intelligent Infrastructure innovations that advance real-time and predictive application analytics. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 10,000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers, many of which include the world’s leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.