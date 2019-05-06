DDN Announces Intent to Acquire Nexenta, the Market Leader in Software-Defined Storage for 5G and IoT
DDN Broadens AI and Multi-Cloud Data Management Leadership; Bringing Best in Class 5G and IoT Infrastructure Software to Enterprises, Telcos and Service Providers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif. – May 6, 2019 – DataDirect Networks (DDN), the global leader in AI and Multi-Cloud Data Management, today announced its intent to acquire Nexenta, the market leader in Software Defined Storage (SDS) for 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), creating the Nexenta by DDN division.
The acquisition adds powerful enterprise-class scale-up and scale-out software capabilities for hardware-, protocol-, stack/platform-, cloud- and app-agnostic deployments to DDN’s product portfolio. It brings 3,000 enterprise, telco and service provider (SP) customers, 300 go to market partners, 50 patents and nearly 2,000 petabytes of storage capacity to DDN’s already significant customer, partner and IP ecosystem.
“Nexenta helped create the Software Defined Storage market and achieved a leadership position in it by deploying more than $100 Million of software globally” said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder of DDN. “With the addition of Nexenta’s great team, IP, and its visionary CEO Tarkan Maner, DDN is broadening our markets beyond AI, Big Data, virtualization and Multi-Cloud, and accelerating our investments in next generation 5G, IoT and enterprise software. No one else can bring such a degree of data management freedom, value and flexibility to the marketplace.”
DDN is combining three technology powerhouses, DDN® Storage, Tintri® by DDN and now Nexenta® by DDN, for the benefit of its customers’ AI and Multi-Cloud Data Management needs:
- DDN Storage delivers the world’s most powerful and comprehensive AI, big data and data management at scale product portfolio
- Tintri by DDN offers the ultimate in simplicity and control for virtualized environments and enterprise applications
- Nexenta by DDN provides the most cost and performance-optimal software-defined data services for enterprises, telcos and SPs with 5G and IoT requirements
“Nexenta’s customers, partners, investors and our entire team are very excited about joining the fast-growing DDN family, and accelerating the massive market disruption which is helping customers digitally transform their legacy IT infrastructures thanks to our innovative and award-winning 5G and IoT-driven software,” said Tarkan Maner, CEO of Nexenta. “As part of DDN we will scale financially, operationally, and geographically, giving our customers and partners the freedom and agility to operate and innovate efficiently, as they build and expand their AI and Multi-Cloud capabilities.”
With 3,000 customers and $100 Million of software deployed globally, Nexenta is already the world’s largest app-agnostic pure play SDS vendor. DDN’s increased investment will broaden the company’s product and technology portfolio, better addressing AI, multi cloud and next generation communications network requirements for telcos and SPs. Nexenta customers and partners will benefit from DDN’s larger global customer, partner and service ecosystem and IP footprint, along with its fast growing and solid operational and financial performance.
“DDN has a long track record of creating advanced storage infrastructures for challenging use cases in a number of demanding markets including AI, HPC, media and entertainment and life sciences,” said Henry Baltazar, research VP of 451 Research. “The acquisition of SDS pioneer Nexenta extends DDN’s storage product portfolio into mainstream midrange and enterprise use cases while also opening up new market opportunities in emerging markets such as 5G and IoT.”
Nexenta by DDN will continue to offer SDS solutions through its distribution and reseller partners with all existing platforms and components. Nexenta partners will receive more news over the coming months about new solutions as the DDN roadmap broadens.
“We are excited about the DDN acquisition of Nexenta,” said Chris Orlando, CEO and Co-Founder of ScaleMatrix, whose national footprint of high-density data centers and cloud hosting platforms are specifically designed to support transformative high-performance computing requirements. “Our clients benefit from the flexibility and performance of Nexenta’s robust SDS solutions and platform-agnostic strategy, which provide great differentiation for the HPC, AI, and high-performance data analytics (HPDA) verticals we serve. With escalating demands from our clients for ultra-scalable compute and data storage platforms, we look forward to the exciting developments which will result from this new relationship.”
As the leading provider of AI and Data Management software and hardware solutions, spanning edge to core for intensive workloads such as AI, Big Data and IoT, DDN is enabling organizations to successfully accelerate the digital transformation of their business in a platform- and vendor-agnostic way, and with full support for private and multiple public cloud deployment models. The Nexenta acquisition broadens and enhances the value DDN brings to its customers, partners and to the marketplace.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.
About Nexenta
Nexenta is the original market maker and leader in Software-Defined Storage (SDS) for multi-cloud-focused enterprises and 5G and IoT-driven telcos and SPs; with nearly 3,000 customers, 300 partners, 50 patents, and nearly 2,000 petabytes of storage capacity under management. Nexenta uniquely integrates its platform-agnostic software-only innovation with strong “open source” community collaboration. Nexenta flexibly enables a wide variety of legacy, enterprise, 5G and IoT-driven telco and next-gen cloud-native apps, on certified cloud platform, protocol and hardware infrastructures to power the most cost/performant multi-cloud data centers. Nexenta portfolio is 100% software-based that can be used as a “Bare-Metal Hardware Appliance,” as a “Virtual Storage Software Appliance (VSA),” on a virtual machine or container, or as multi-cloud-based “Software as a Service (SAAS).” Nexenta provides enterprises with total freedom and flexibility via its industry-leading multi-cloud software innovation, multi-channel collaboration, distribution, service and support, globally.
