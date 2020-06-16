DDN Unveils New Brand Identity and Enhanced Corporate Vision

In 2019, DDN acquired the IntelliFlash™ business from Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC), as well as Nexenta®, the market leader in Software Defined Storage (SDS) for 5G and Internet of Things (IoT). These companies joined Tintri®, acquired in 2018, to deliver a different enterprise customer experience through the utmost flexibility, speed at any scale and data insight for on-premise and multicloud environments, powered by Intelligent Infrastructure innovations that advance real-time and predictive application analytics. IntelliFlash, Nexenta and Tintri, have all been consolidated under the Tintri brand to spearhead its product and service efforts globally in the enterprise space.

With more than 10,000 customers, 20 exabytes of value-add storage solutions delivered to many of the most demanding datacentric companies, government and research facilities in the world, 1,000 DDN employees predominantly focused on R&D and customer-facing technical areas, and more than 140 patents, DDN continues to push the boundaries of innovation to constantly exceed customer requirements.

“Our data is our company, so we needed a robust storage architecture to support our AI-driven models. Managing our at-scale data needs required faster ingest, optimized processing and reduced application run times,” said Kris Howard, principal systems engineer, at Recursion, a digital biology company industrializing drug discovery. “We wanted to change the drug discovery paradigm, and we knew that storage played a big part in that. DDN tailored an ideal configuration for our performance and budget requirements, and then helped sell the concept to upper management on how it works—which was just what we needed.”

“DDN has quickly evolved from an HPC storage provider to an award-winning technology solution provider that serves the needs of any customer that puts a premium on its data,” said Kurt Kuckein, vice president, marketing, DDN. “Our new logo, design aesthetic and corporate messaging reflects this broader market direction, delivering a consistent approach that encompasses the technologies and companies we’ve acquired and opens the door to future opportunities that support our business strategy.”

DDN’s new circular segmented logo symbolizes the company’s new energy and reflects its path of continuous innovation and renewal. A bright and vibrant new color scheme pays tribute to its legacy and modernizes the brand to underscore the company’s dedication to its customers and the desire to combine the best technologies with dynamic expertise to deliver a streamlined experience with deeper more valuable insight into their data assets.